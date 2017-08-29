Five-star Westies net second win in three days

Westfield Football Club made it two away wins in three days with a convincing 5-1 victory away to Rottingdean Village yesterday (Monday).

Callum Smith and Aaron Cochrane scored two goals each, and Allan McMinigal was also on target as Westfield comfortably saw off 10-man opposition in Macron Store Southern Combination Football League Division Two.

Westfield manager Jack Stapley said: “It was a good win and it was thoroughly deserved as well. On the balance of play it probably should’ve been a lot more than it was. If it was 10-1 they probably couldn’t have moaned to be honest.

“It was a much more rounded performance. Going forward we looked very sharp. Callum looked lethal again - how he was in the middle of last season when he was scoring goals for fun.”

Westfield led 1-0 at half time thanks to a fabulous goal from Smith, who shifted the ball quickly and wrong-footed the defender before firing a great finish into the top corner.

It could well have been more, though. Jake Adams had a goal disallowed for a very dubious offside when he headed in at the back post and Asher Grindle failed to convert a couple of decent opportunities.

After the break, Rottingdean got back on level terms. The home side broke with good pace and numbers following a Westfield corner and a ball across goal was tapped in by Jordan Fowler.

Rottingdean had Sam Cooper sent-off around the hour mark when he was shown a second yellow card for diving in on Grindle. From the resulting free kick, Grindle crossed and Smith scored at the far post with the aid of a deflection off a defender’s arm.

Westfield started to play some lovely football and were a joy to watch thereafter. McMinigal made it 3-1 when he received a Regan Smith cut-back, shimmied across the box and curled a great finish into the bottom corner.

Fellow substitute Cochrane grabbed the final two goals. Cochrane firstly steered home a low cross from Grindle and then completed the scoring with an absolute screamer from 25 yards into the top corner.

Westfield: H. Stapley; Winter, J. Stapley (Durrant), Ramsay, Hurst; McGurk, Discala (McMinigal), Adams; Grindle, C. Smith (Cochrane), R. Smith.