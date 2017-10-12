Four-star Rye ease to cup victory

Rye Town Football Club continued its winning start to the season with a comfortable cup victory at The Salts on Saturday.

Richard ‘Alfie’ Weller and Charlie Stevens netted twice each to give Rye a 4-1 success at home to Ore Athletic in round one of the Hastings & District FA Intermediate Cup.

It was a straightforward afternoon for Rye, who had a few more gears to go into had they needed them against fellow Macron East Sussex Football League Premier Division side Ore.

Rye began the match by trying out a 4-3-3 formation, but the experiment didn’t really work so they reverted to their usual 3-5-2 system and settled down after that.

They took the lead on the half-hour mark. The first real time they played football through the centre of the pitch ended with Weller’s rather scuffed shot bobbling past the goalkeeper.

Weller doubled his and Rye’s tally 12 minutes later with his 11th goal in five games so far this season.

Rye also had two goals disallowed for offside during the first half. One of them was a Luke Willis header after a Stevens free kick came back off the crossbar and Stevens headed in the other from a fantastic Craig Pierce cross.

Rye did get two efforts to count in the first five minutes of the second period to completely kill the game off.

Stevens got them both, firstly heading home a set-piece in the 48th minute and then blasting home a minute later to make it 4-0.

Rye had plenty of chances to add to their tally, with young Alfie Clement unlucky not to get on the scoresheet, and Ore nabbed a 60th minute consolation through their main man Andrew Dalhouse.

Rye, for whom Martin Brain impressed after coming on as a half time substitute for Chris Gould, will be away to unbeaten league leaders Hollington United in the quarter-finals.

Stevens was the Pikes Cleaning man of the match and the match was sponsored by Peter Ridgers from Pete the Pane Window Cleaning.

Rye: Ramsden; Pierce, Fraser, Henham, Willis; Gould (Brain), Foulkes, Skinner; Levett (Clement), Stevens (Richardson), Weller.

After back-to-back cup games, Rye will now embark on a run of four consecutive league fixtures, starting with a fascinating-looking trip to Battle Baptists this coming Saturday. Kick-off at Battle Rec is 3pm.

Last season’s runners-up and National Christian Cup winners Battle are currently in second place having won four of their first five league games - one place and three points above Rye having played two extra matches.

Rob Levett is unavailable, but Barnaby Osborne is expected to return for a match sponsored by Rye Tyre Centre. Tom Harris has put in a request for a transfer to Wittersham.