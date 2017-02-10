Games stacking up for high-flying Battle

The games are stacking up for Battle Baptists as the football club pursues league and cup glory.

The Macron East Sussex Football League Premier Division high-flyers endured their third postponement in four weekends when their Premier Travel Challenge Cup quarter-final away to Eastbourne Rangers was called-off for a second time on Saturday, on this occasion due to a waterlogged pitch.

Battle still have nine league games and a minimum of three cup matches to play between now and the end of the season, and there are 12 Saturdays until the end of April.

The Baptists’ next three games are all cup quarter-finals so they won’t play another league fixture until next month.

League leaders Hollington United, who are six points ahead of second-placed Battle having played two more matches, have two league contests scheduled during the second half of February, potentially giving them an opportunity to open up a healthy lead over the Baptists.

Next up for Battle, weather permitting, is a Hastings & District FA Intermediate Cup tie at home to Sidley United tomorrow (Saturday). Kick-off at Battle Recreation Ground is 1.30pm.

Sidley are one place and six points behind the Baptists in the league, albeit having played four more games, and both league meetings ended in Battle victories.

The Eastbourne Rangers clash has been rearranged for next weekend and the Baptists will round-off the month with their hotly-anticipated National Christian Cup last eight showdown at home to Milton Keynes-based Clean Slate on February 25.

The recent postponements would’ve been hugely frustrating for a Battle side which is on a roll having won its last eight matches in all competitions dating back to Bonfire Night.

The Baptists’ two outings so far in 2017 have produced a league victory at home to Hollington and a 5-0 National Christian Cup triumph away to St Albans Romans in Hertfordshire.

Battle’s second team, meanwhile, is without a fixture tomorrow and will next be in action at home to Division Three title hopefuls Hollington United on Saturday February 18.

The thirds will hope to contest their first game in four weeks tomorrow. They are due to host Northiam 75 II in a Division Five match at Claverham, kick-off 2pm.

