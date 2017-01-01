Goal-hungry Hastings are the country's sharpest shooters

Hastings United Football Club enters the new year as statistically the country's most frequent goalscorers this season.

United possess the highest goals per game average of any club in the top eight tiers of the national footballing pyramid.

The 4-2 victory away to Sittingbourne yesterday (New Year's Eve) took United's tally to 72 goals in 23 Ryman Football League Division One South matches - a pretty extraordinary average of 3.1 per game.

That average is far in excess of anybody else in the division, including second-placed Tooting & Mitcham United, who have scored one more than United, albeit having played four more fixtures.

No team in the Premier League, Championship, League One and Two, National League, National League South and North, Ryman League or Evo-Stik leagues even comes close to matching United's average, with the solitary exception of AFC Fylde.

National League North leaders Fylde have scored 66 goals in 22 games - an average of exactly three per match.

Despite their red hot form in front of goal, United are only ninth in the table at the midway point in their league programme, although they have played fewer fixtures than all of the teams above them.

See our comprehensive sports coverage in the Observer every Friday.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1 Make this website your homepage

2 Like our Facebook page at facebook.com/pages/Sport-Sussex

3 Follow us on Twitter @SportSussex

4 Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!