Goalkeeper departs United

Popular goalkeeper Josh Pelling has left Hastings United, according to the football club’s website.

As reported by www.hastingsunited.com, Pelling has departed the Bostik League Division One South club six games into the season and joined Premier Division side Dorking Wanderers.

A statement on the club website reads: “The club are disappointed to have to announce the departure of keeper Josh Pelling.

“Josh rejoined the club this summer and had made an excellent start to the season and was enjoying his football back at his hometown club.

“About 10 days ago, the club received a seven-day letter of approach for Josh from Dorking Wanderers FC.

“As supporters may be aware, Josh is a teacher in London and decided, after due consideration, that playing for Dorking would make travel easier for him from his London base. Also factoring into his decision was the fact Dorking play at a higher level than United.

“Everyone at the club is disappointed Josh’s return stay at the club has been a short one, but wish him well for the future. The club and Josh have parted on the best of terms and Josh will always be welcome at the Pilot Field.

“When one door closes, another opens and the club advise that they will be signing a keeper on loan from a higher level club in the next 24 hours. Further news on the signing and at least one additional signing will be announced later in the week.”

Dorking, of course, beat Hastings on penalties in last season’s play-off semi-finals and went on to clinch promotion by defeating Corinthian-Casuals, also on spot-kicks, in the final.