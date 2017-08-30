Hastings ace courted by higher level clubs

Hastings United Football Club talent Sam Cruttwell is attracting interest from higher level clubs.

The versatile midfielder was watched by representatives of other clubs in the Bostik League Division One South games against Ramsgate on Saturday and Lewes on Monday.

Hastings academy manager Dean White said: “There was a league club at Saturday’s game and there was someone there on Monday. Two Conference teams and a Conference South team have made enquiries as well.

“It’s great for Sam. We would like to keep him and move up through the leagues, and he’s on contract at the club, but if a chance came for Sam to move onwards and upwards, we wouldn’t stand in his way.

“I think there’s a lot more to come from Sam. We all know he has massive potential and there’s obviously clubs that think the same way.

“I’m not really surprised (at clubs taking an interest in Cruttwell). Because of the price of players, teams will start looking lower down.”

Although only 20-years-old, the left-footed Cruttwell has already made more than 170 senior appearances for Hastings (according to Monday’s matchday programme), scoring 11 goals.

Hastings first team manager Adam Hinshelwood said: “I would be shocked if there wasn’t people looking at not just Sam, but a number of the players we’ve got down there. He’s a big, strong, physical lad with a sweet left foot and an excellent passing range.”