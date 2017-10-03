Hastings, Bexhill and Common in action tonight

All three of the locality’s senior football clubs will be in action tonight (Tuesday).

Hastings United will continue their Bostik League Division One South programme, while Bexhill United and Little Common will contest Parafix Sussex Senior Challenge Cup first round ties.

Hastings will be desperate to end a run of one point from their last six league games as they host Carshalton Athletic. Kick-off at The Pilot Field is 7.45pm.

Those results have left Hastings 18th in the table with eight points from nine matches. Carshalton, on the other hand, are one of only two unbeaten sides in the division having picked up 18 points from eight contests.

The teams have already faced each other this term. The reverse fixture on Monday August 14 ended in a 1-1 draw, with the now departed Jack Harris scoring the Hastings equaliser.

Elsewhere, Bexhill will travel to Broadbridge Heath and Little Common will host AFC Uckfield Town in the county’s premier knockout competition.

Bexhill are sixth in Macron Store Southern Combination Football League Division One with 14 points from nine fixtures, while Broadbridge Heath are ninth in the Premier Division with 13 from nine.

Bexhill manager Ryan Light is unhappy about having to make a 120-mile round trip on a midweek evening, but although a few players will be missing, he said availability is better than he was expecting.

Division One leaders Common will face an Uckfield side lying fourth-from-bottom of the Premier Division in what will be the first of two meetings between the clubs in a fortnight (they will also meet at The Oval in a Peter Bentley Challenge Cup third round tie on Tuesday October 17).

Common have been flying in the league so far this season, winning eight and drawing one of their first nine league matches, and scoring 40 goals in the process, to sit three points clear at the top.

That game will also kick-off at 7.45pm.