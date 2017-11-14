Hastings pegged back after dream start

Hastings United Football Club had to settle for a draw despite making a dream start to tonight’s (Tuesday’s) match.

Chris Agutter’s side was 2-0 up inside eight minutes away to Horsham, but the Hornets hit back to earn a 2-2 draw in a Bostik Football League Division One South match where all the goals came during the first half.

Hastings remain 15th in the table and they are now unbeaten in their last four league games, three of which have ended in score draws. Horsham, incidentally, are two points and four places behind them having played a match less.

Agutter made just one change to his starting line-up from the weekend win at Ashford United. The fit-again Sam Adams returned to the midfield, with Davide Rodari dropping to the bench.

Playing on an artificial 3G pitch for the second time in four days, Hastings took less than three minutes to open the scoring. Ollie Rowe finished at the second attempt after a long throw was flicked on by a Horsham head.

One became two just five minutes later. Hastings broke quickly and the ball was crossed in for Calum Davies to score his fifth goal in three games since joining the club a week ago.

The eventful start continued as Horsham pulled one back in the 12th minute. An angled drive struck the base of the post and Dean Bown, who had a brief spell with Hastings earlier this season, turned home the rebound from inside the six yard box.

Hastings hit the post with a golden opportunity to restore their two-goal cushion and were punished as Horsham, who are managed by former Hastings boss Dom Di Paola, levelled in the 40th minute.

This time Bown was the provider and George Landais, who also scored in the 3-3 draw between the clubs at The Pilot Field last month, applied the finish.

The second half failed to live up to the excitement of the first and the absence of any further goals meant the teams again shared the spoils.

Hastings: Horlock, Rowe, Black, Lovatt, Whyborne, Climpson, Golding, Adams, Davies, Janneh, Cruttwell. Subs: Pritchard, Taggart, Sotoyinbo, Pogue, Rodari. Attendance: 144.