Hastings seek to build on weekend win

Hastings United Football Club will be gunning for a second successive victory as it continues a busy run of fixtures tonight (Tuesday).

Chris Agutter’s side will be aiming to follow up Saturday’s 3-1 win at Ashford United with another positive result away to Horsham in Bostik League Division One South.

A Calum Davies hat-trick crowned an encouraging display from Hastings at the weekend and they will be eager to make it four league games without defeat tonight.

Saturday’s win lifted Hastings three places to 15th in the table. They are four places and two points better off than Horsham having played an extra game.

The two teams met at The Pilot Field just four weeks ago and a see-saw contest ended in a 3-3 draw. Hastings led 2-0 but needed an added time equaliser from centre-half Rhys Whyborne to salvage a point after they fell behind.

Horsham, who are managed by former Hastings boss Dom Di Paola, were without a fixture at the weekend and their last action was a 4-1 defeat away to Chipstead on Tuesday, last week.

The Hornets are playing their home games at Culver Road, Lancing, this season so Hastings will be playing on an artificial 3G pitch for the second successive match. Kick-off is 7.30pm.