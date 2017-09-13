Hastings seek to halt losing run

Hastings United Football Club will be eager to end its losing run as it returns to action tonight (Wednesday).

Adam Hinshelwood’s side will travel to Cray Wanderers in Bostik League Division One South determined to halt a sequence of three straight defeats in all competitions.

Hastings, who conceded three goals in 12 second half minutes to lose 3-0 at Phoenix Sports on Saturday, are 15th in the table (albeit with at least one game in hand on most of the teams above them) having taken seven points from their first five league matches.

Cray, who play their home fixtures at the home of National League club Bromley, are in ninth place with nine points from the same number of games.

Hastings won 4-1 in the corresponding fixture towards the end of last season, although only three of the players who started on that hot Sunday afternoon in April are still at the club.

Kick-off at Hayes Lane tonight is 7.45pm.