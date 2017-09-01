Hastings win appeal against Rowe red card

Hastings United Football Club has won its appeal against the sending-off of Ollie Rowe in Monday’s game against Lewes.

The central defender was shown a straight red card for a tackle in the 35th minute of the Bostik League Division One South derby, which Lewes went on to win 2-1.

A club statement said: “The club is pleased to advise it has won its appeal against the red card issued to defender Ollie Rowe in the first half of the match against Lewes on August bank holiday Monday.

“The club thought it had a good case having viewed video footage of the incident that led to Ollie’s red card and submitted the video footage with the appeal to the FA.

“Although the club believe justice has been done, it does not of course alter the fact that the red card negatively impacted on United during the match.”

The decision means that Rowe will now not serve the three-match suspension usually imposed for a straight red card.