Haywards Heath Football Club charged following investigation

Haywards Heath Town Football Club have been charged by the Football Association for fielding an ineligible player last season

Heath, who finished top of the Southern Combination League Premier Division, were under investigation for playing an individual while allegedly under a 'Sine Die' suspension.

A full investigation was conducted by both Sussex FA and the FA with a misconduct charge now issued to Haywards Heath.

This could now open the door for Shoreham Football Club to gain promotion to the Ryman League. Mussels, who finished four points behind Heath in second, could well leapfrog Shaun Saunders' side if a points deduction is issued.

A full statement from the Sussex FA read: "The Sussex County FA in conjunction with the London FA, have carried out a full investigation into the allegation.

"As a result both player and the club have been charged with misconduct and we are awaiting their responses to these charges."

