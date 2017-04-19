Hollington clinch title after final game victory

Hollington United have been crowned Macron East Sussex Football League Premier Division champions.

The long-time leaders went into their last league game of the season knowing that a victory would secure the title and they got the result they needed with a 4-2 win at Hawkhurst United.

Grant Cornelius struck twice for Hollington, and Alan Foster and Ben Phipps got the others. The Hawkhurst goals were scored by Gregory Daniel and Oliver Lawrence.

As it turned out, Hollington would have won the title even if they had lost because second-placed Battle Baptists were beaten 3-0 at home to Eastbourne Rangers. Charlie Shearing, George Williams and Kent Meier got the goals.

Having now suffered back-to-back defeats, Battle still need two points from their remaining four league matches to make sure of the runners-up spot.

Sedlescombe Rangers are the side that could still pip Battle to second place after they beat St Leonards Social 3-0. All the goals came in the second half, with Michael Booth (2) and Pip Hatch on target for fifth-placed Sedlescombe.

Old Hastonians moved above Sidley United into the top three on the back of a 5-2 victory at Ore Athletic. Tom Youngman and Matt Cornelius scored for Ore, but the Stones claimed all three points with goals from Alan Johnson (2), Charlie Cornford (2) and Damien Bourne.

Bexhill Town secured second place in Division One without kicking a ball as scheduled opponents Wadhurst United failed to raise a team.

Wittersham II clinched the Division Five title courtesy of an 8-0 victory at home to Icklesham Casuals II. Tom Barlow and Ben Andrews both netted hat-tricks, and Gavin Carey and Jordan Swain completed the scoring.

Cranbrook Town jumped above Bexhill Broncos into second place after beating them 4-3. A Shane Norman hat-trick and one from Ben Anderson won it for Cranbrook, despite the goals of James Downs (2) and Andy Darby for the Broncos.

It means that the Broncos need a draw or better in their final game, away to Wittersham, on Saturday April 29 to pip Cranbrook, who have now finished, for second place.

In the Eastbourne FA Junior Cup, Eastbourne Athletic defeated Punnetts Town 5-3 with goals from James Waters, Mark Tyler, James Hanoman, Jake Lambert and Brett Boniface.

And an 80th minute winner from Daniel Fox gave Hampden Park a 3-2 victory over Parkfield 3-2. Eddie Dunn scored a brace for Hampden Park, with Parkfield scoring through Steven Brooks and Reece Lowdell.

See our comprehensive sports coverage in the Observer every Friday.

