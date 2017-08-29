In-form Common clinch fourth straight win

Little Common Football Club made it four consecutive wins and clean sheets with a comfortable 3-0 victory at home to Hailsham Town yesterday (Monday).

Lewis Hole bagged a brace to make it five goals in three days and Sam Ellis was also on target as Common continued their fine start to the Macron Store Southern Combination League Division One season.

Common weren’t at their best, perhaps not surprisingly considering they were playing a second game in less than 48 hours in warm conditions, but they did what they needed to against a Hailsham side which drew 1-1 at home to Bexhill United on Saturday.

Hailsham operated with just one forward in the first half and did a pretty good containing job against a Common side which often lacked the precision in its passing to break down an away defence well marshalled by the experienced Paul Richardson.

That said, Common ought to have opened the scoring inside 10 minutes, but neither Hole nor Jamie Crone could turn home an Ellis ball across goal and Jamie Salvidge made a crucial last ditch intervention.

Common raised their game a bit during the final 10 minutes of the first half and Ellis saw a crisp drive from the edge of the box well held by the Hailsham goalkeeper before the opening goal arrived in added time.

Common defender Louis Walker lines up a tackle on Hailsham substitute Oli Taylor.

Tate played a short corner with Crone and delivered a good ball to the far post where Hole rose highest to head home.

Hailsham made a double substitution at half time and played with two up-front during the second period, but it was Common who fashioned the vast majority of the chances.

Tate’s shot from a tight angle following a cleverly worked free kick was saved before Common went two-up in the 59th minute. Ellis scored with a low drive from the right-hand side of the area across the goalkeeper, who might well have made a better fist of keeping it out.

Common were unlucky not to score a third just two minutes later when Adam Smith’s goalbound shot was unwittingly deflected over by Tate.

Common left-back Dom Bristow.

Home goalkeeper Matt Cruttwell was then tested really for the first time, pulling off a splendid save to tip over Oli Taylor’s shot from five yards outside the area.

Crone flicked an Ellis cross just over before Common did score again in the 76th minute. Tate played a neat ball over the top and Hole nodded it forwards before sliding it past the goalkeeper with his trademark left foot.

Ellis saw an angled shot saved following a decent ball by Smith and moments later a well-worked Common move ended with Crone’s drive from an inviting position inside the box also being blocked by the goalkeeper.

Hailsham were unlucky not to nab an added time consolation as a terrific strike by Taylor from just outside the area clattered against the angle of post and crossbar. Shortly afterwards a Danny Leach shot was well saved by Cruttwell low to his right.

Common: Cruttwell, Maynard (Hammond 80), Bristow (McEniry 74), Ward, Walker, R. Eldridge, Smith, Tate, Hole, Crone, Ellis. Subs not used: C. Eldridge, Saville.