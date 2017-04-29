Local club to face country’s number one team

The locally-based Sussex Futsal Club is set to face the country’s number one ranked team in the FA Futsal Cup.

Sussex will host Helvecia at Eastbourne Sports Park this coming Sunday. Kick-off is 2.30pm and admission is free.

They set up the tie with a 12-3 victory away to higher grade West London after opening up a 6-0 half time lead. Carlos Visiedo De Amo led the way with five of the goals in a game sponsored by Knight Accountants.

Sussex: Matt Cruttwell, Jimmy Elford, Jorge Gay, Carlos Visiedo De Amo, Alan Foster, Carlos Gomez, Maxime Agnoly, Nuno Henriques.

Club spokesman Graham Knight said: “It was a great performance, but we now host the strongest team in the country and these are the teams we want to be playing week in, week out.”

Despite going through the FA National Futsal Super League South Division Two season unbeaten, the club was unsuccessful with its promotion application.

Knight added: “I have to say this has come as a huge disappointment to the group, especially having won back-to-back league titles, the most recent without defeat. I have spoken with the squad and we are determined to bounce back stronger than ever.”

See our comprehensive sports coverage in the Observer every Friday.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1 Make this website your homepage

2 Like our Facebook page at facebook.com/pages/Sport-Sussex

3 Follow us on Twitter @SportSussex

4 Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!