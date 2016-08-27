May hits hat-trick in amazing United draw

Jay May scored a hat-trick as Hastings United's footballers drew 3-3 in an extraordinary game away to Chipstead today (Saturday).

United came from 3-0 down to earn a point in a Ryman Football League Division One South game where all the goals came during the opening 33 minutes.

May's third goal was scored from the centre circle and United also hit the crossbar four times in a match featuring three penalties.

United got off to a dreadful start, falling three goals behind in the opening quarter. Raheem Sterling-Parker opened the scoring with a seventh minute penalty and Chris O'Flaherty made it 2-0 in the 18th minute by converting the rebound after United goalkeeper Lenny Pidgeley had saved another spot-kick.

O'Flaherty added Chipstead's third in the 21st minute, but May punished a sloppy back pass to pull one back three minutes later and the same player converted the game's third penalty in the 27th minute for 3-2.

May then completed a 10-minute hat-trick and a remarkable United fightback with a wonder strike from inside the centre circle.

There was no further scoring after that, although May and Frannie Collin - who came off the bench to make his league debut for United - rattled the woodwork in the closing stages.

United: Pidgeley; Cole, Rowe, Smith, Welch; Cruttwell, Wilson (Temba); Stannard (Collin), Johnson, Bodkin; May.

