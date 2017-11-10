New signing further strengthens league leaders

Table-topping Little Common Football Club has further strengthened its squad with the signing of Lee Carey.

The midfielder, who started the season with Hastings United, played for Macron Store Southern Combination League Division One leaders Common in last weekend’s 2-1 win at Selsey.

Common player-manager Russell Eldridge said: “Obviously Lee’s a good player. He’s made a number of appearances at Ryman League level, and he brings that little bit more experience and knowhow to the group.

“He’s fitted in really well, he’s got on with all the boys and he’s going to be a good addition to the group. The quality we have within the group is very good and it becomes difficult sometimes to pick a starting XI.”

Common are two points clear at the top of the table having won 12 and drawn one of their first 14 league fixtures. They are the highest scorers in the division and have conceded fewer than anybody else.

But another stern test awaits tomorrow (Saturday) when they travel to fourth-placed Lingfield, who have won 10 of their last 11 games in all competitions.

“They’re quite a strong, physical, combative team and we will have to overcome those challenges,” added Eldridge. “It’s going to be a tough game, and we will have to apply ourselves right and do the right things to get the positive result we want.”

Common should again be close to full strength and Eldridge hopes to play some part in the game following a thigh injury.

Southern Combination League Division One top half (played-points): 1 LITTLE COMMON 14-37 (+43 goal difference), 2 Wick 14-35 (+33), 3 Langney Wanderers 13-31 (+29), 4 Lingfield 14-28 (+17), 5 Steyning Town 13-24 (+16), 6 Mile Oak 13-23 (+6), 7 BEXHILL UNITED 14-22 (+17), 8 Selsey 13-22 (+10), 9 Hailsham Town 12-20 (-1).