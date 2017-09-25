One-time Hastings boy breaks Premier League record

A Hastings born and raised footballer has become the Premier League’s record appearance maker.

Gareth Barry overtook Ryan Giggs at the top of the list when he played for West Bromwich Albion against Arsenal tonight (Monday) - his 633rd match in the top flight of English football.

Big name players from other Premier League clubs have been quick to congratulate Barry on social media for a phenomenal achievement.

The evergreen midfielder has made 365 appearances for Aston Villa (scoring 41 goals), 132 for Manchester City (six goals), 131 for Everton (five goals) and now five for West Brom (0 goals), who he joined in the summer.

As well as the most appearances, former Ark William Parker Academy student Barry has played more Premier League minutes than anybody else (52,961) and picked up the most yellow cards (119).

Eight top flight players were born after Barry made his debut for Villa in May 1998 and only 13 clubs have played more times in the Premier League than him.

The 36-year-old, who has played under nine managers, has also won 53 England caps and says he is determined to keep playing for as long as possible.