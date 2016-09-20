Picture special: Football returns to Rye

Football returned to Rye on Saturday after an absence of two-and-half years.

The newly-formed Rye Town Football Club played its first home game, winning 4-2 against The JC Tackleway in front of a 200-plus crowd at The Salts.

Goals from Richard 'Alfie' Weller, Frank Walker, Charlie Stevens and Sammy Foulkes gave Rye their third Macron East Sussex Football League Division One victory out of three and kept them top of the early league table.

