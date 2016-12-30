Postponement the right decision - Hughton

Chris Hughton said it was the right decision to postpone tonight's Championship match between Albion and Cardiff.

Heavy fog set in at the Amex which made visibility across the pitch difficult and referee Christopher Kavanagh called the match off at 6pm after a couple of earlier inspections.

Hughton said: "It was absolutely the right decision to call it off because of the visibility. For those standing on this side (West Stand), it's much clearer than when you're the other side where the visibility was far worse and the forecast was for it to get worse still.

"We feel for the supporters because we have supporters who have travelled a long way, Cardiff supporters have travelled an awful long way, so we feel for all of them and all of these considerations were taken into place when making the decision.

"It's very frustrating, particularly with the form that we're in at the moment. The last thing that we want is a game called off because at some stage you've got to put this game back in again.

"With the schedule that we have, it may be put back in at a time which isn't favourable but that's how it is. We have to get on with it and look forward to the game with Fulham on Monday."

