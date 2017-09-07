Quickfire double gives Rye winning start

Two goals in three second half minutes gave Rye Town Football Club a winning start to the new season.

The quickfire double blast from Rob Levett and Richard ‘Alfie’ Weller earned Rye a 2-0 victory away to fellow Macron East Sussex Football League Premier Division new boys Bexhill Town.

Barnaby Osborne (left) has a calming word with Rye Town team-mate Sammy Foulkes.

Rye manager Shane Ridgers said: “We were quite short on numbers, but it was a good win and a very pleasing performance.”

Rye were without a handful of regulars from last season’s treble-winning squad, with Sam Henham and Adam Hurley working, and Charlie Stevens, Dom Cruttenden and Luke Willis injured.

The starting XI included three new recruits in Joe Ramsden, Tom Harris and Sam Richardson, and there were a couple more fresh faces among the substitutes.

Rye worked hard when they didn’t have the ball and goalkeeper Ramsden didn’t really have a shot to save as he marked his debut with a clean sheet.

Rye looked a little bit rocky and Bexhill were probably the better side during a cagey opening 20 minutes, but the visitors gradually settled and began to impose themselves on the game.

Rye had more of the attempts at goal during a first half containing precious little goalmouth incident, although they didn’t really trouble the Bexhill goalkeeper.

After some words of praise from Ridgers at half time, Rye came out for the second period and took the game to a Bexhill side with whom they drew twice last term.

Weller and Levett worked really hard up-front and did a fantastic job of shutting down opposing defenders. Levett opened the scoring in the 54th minute, getting on the end of a cross in his fox-in-the-box style and smashing the ball into the roof of the net from seven yards.

Bexhill were somewhat rattled by that and Rye grabbed a second two minutes later. With Chris Gould in an offside position but not interfering with play, Levett ran through from deep to get on the end of a great throughball by Ollie Skinner and square for Weller to tap into an empty net.

A heavy tackle on Gould sparked a melee involving just about every player with some people even coming on from the sidelines. But Ridgers praised the way referee Paul Hammond handled the situation, booking the player who made the initial tackle and another Bexhill man.

Bexhill didn’t really threaten thereafter, and the longer the game wore on, the more time Sammy Foulkes and Skinner enjoyed in midfield. Foulkes was particularly impressive during the second half having been booked in the first.

Gould, who is doubling up as assistant manager this season, was the Pikes Cleaning man of the match for a terrific performance in an unfamiliar holding midfield role. The match sponsor was The Blacksmiths Arms.

One downside for Rye was a nasty knee injury sustained by George Ball during the first half which has left him on crutches.

Rye: Ramsden; Fraser, Harris, Osborne; Ball (Baker), Richardson, Gould, Skinner, Foulkes; Levett (Hibbs), Weller.

Rye are without a fixture this weekend following the withdrawal of Old Hastonians. Their next game is at home to Sedlescombe Rangers on Saturday September 16.