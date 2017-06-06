Search

RUMOUR MILL: Manchester United look to Hart as De Gea replacement | Eriksen admits it would be difficult to turn down Barcelona | Bayern Munich join the race for Lukaku | Chelsea hope to land Juve defender Bonucci | West Brom in for Negredo | Messi wants Coutinho and Mahrez at Nou Camp

Joe Hart

Will Joe Hart cross the city to Old Trafford?

Today's transfer rumours.