Rye celebrate super season at awards day

Rye Town Football Club celebrated a wonderful inaugural season with an awards presentation ceremony in the sunshine at The Salts.

Town completed a tremendous treble by winning the Macron East Sussex Football League Division One title, as well as the Hastings & District FA Junior Cup and Robertsbridge Charity Intermediate Cup.

B&S Felt Roofing manager's player runner-up Charlie Stevens (right) with Shane Ridgers.

Charlie Stevens and Dominic Cruttenden were particularly successful when it came to the club awards.

Stevens won the Rye Auction Galleries top goalscorer prize after netting 25 goals in all competitions, including 19 in the league (the second most of anyone in the division).

The prolific forward also scooped the Rye Shoes players’ player award, with Cruttenden in second place. The two men swapped places in the B&S Felt Roofing manager’s player results, with Cruttenden first and Stevens seconds.

Cruttenden won the Pikes Cleaning man of the match award and was second to Richard ‘Alfie’ Weller in the W. Tollett (general builders) supporters’ player results. Chris Gould received the John Fairhall clubman accolade.

Pikes Cleaning man of the match winner Dominic Cruttenden (centre).

Rye will begin training for the 2017/18 campaign at the Town Salts on Wednesday July 5 from 6.30pm. New and existing players are welcome to attend.

Town manager Shane Ridgers expects to retain around 90 percent of last season’s squad and is lining up a few possible additions to strengthen the group further.

Rye will take their place in a strong-looking Premier Division next term, with Bexhill Town and Crowhurst likely to come up with them from Division One.

* RYE Town will be running an adult football tournament at the LemonAid Family Fun Day, which is being held at Rye Rugby Club on Saturday June 24 (12noon-6pm). Around a dozen six-a-side teams representing local businesses have signed up to take part.

W. Tollett supporters' player winner Richard 'Alfie' Weller (right) with Shane Ridgers.

There will also be a tug-of-war, live music, a licensed bar, a bouncy castle, face painting and a raffle at an event which aims to raise money in support of popular local barber Steve Lemon in his battle against cancer. Rye Town send their best wishes to Steve.