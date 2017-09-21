Rye continue winning start

Rye Town Football Club made it back-to-back 2-0 wins to start the season after beating Sedlescombe Rangers on Saturday.

A brace of second half goals from Richard ‘Alfie’ Weller gave Rye all three points in their opening home fixture of the Macron East Sussex Football League Premier Division campaign.

Richard 'Alfie' Weller scored both of Rye Town's goals.

Rye manager Shane Ridgers said: “We knew it would be a tough game because they’re a good side. It was a good game of football and a good win.”

Ridgers stuck with the back three which performed well in the victory over Bexhill Town a fortnight previously and played the fit-again Dom Cruttenden alongside Weller up-front, with the not fully fit Charlie Stevens on the bench.

Against a Sedlescombe side which included former Rye United player Tom Cusden, Rye had the better of the game and goalkeeper Joe Ramsden again barely had a save to make.

Rye looked in control of the contest during the first half and were playing some good football. The closest they came to scoring was when Cruttenden rattled the underside of the crossbar with a free kick and the ball bounced down just the wrong side of the line as far as Rye were concerned.

Cruttenden also blasted high and wide when well placed and Rye, as they often do, looked dangerous from set-pieces, albeit without hitting the target.

The breakthrough came seven minutes after half time via a splendid goal from Weller. The forward produced some fantastic work on the left before cutting in and firing into the far top corner.

Stevens came on around the hour mark and his pace in behind stretched the game, giving Rye more time in midfield.

The second goal came in the 81st minute. Simon Baker, making his home debut, broke through on the right and although his shot was saved, Weller smashed the rebound into the same top corner for his third goal in two matches.

Despite losing Barnaby Osborne to injury, Rye saw the game out comfortably thereafter and are one of only two teams in the league’s six divisions yet to concede a goal.

Sammy Foulkes was the Pikes Cleaning man of the match having put in some great tackles and driving runs from midfield. The match sponsor was Quayside Cars of Rye.

Rye: Ramsden; Harris, Fraser, Osborne (Hurley); Brain, Skinner (Henham), Foulkes, Baker, Richardson; Cruttenden (Stevens), Weller. Subs not used: Willis, Pierce.

Rye will seek to make it three out of three when they entertain Crowhurst this coming Saturday, kick-off 3pm.

Crowhurst, who finished third in Division One last season (Rye were champions), have taken one point from their two games so far.

Tom Harris is unavailable so Cruttenden will probably revert to his nowadays more familiar role in central defence and Stevens or Rob Levett, who is available to return, will probably start up-front.

Rye Town Football Club’s upcoming fixtures (league unless stated): September 23 Crowhurst (h), September 30 The JC Tackleway (a) Premier Travel Challenge Cup 1st round, October 7 Ore Athletic (h) Hastings & District FA Intermediate Cup 1st round, October 14 Battle Baptists (a), October 21 Hawkhurst United (h), October 28 Hollington United (a).