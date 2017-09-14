Rye near full strength for home opener

Rye Town Football Club is likely to have a near full strength squad for its first home game of the new season.

Rye will entertain Sedlescombe Rangers in the Macron East Sussex Football League Premier Division on Saturday. Kick-off at The Salts is 3pm.

Rob Wilson will miss out through work, but Sam Henham is available, and Dom Cruttenden and Charlie Stevens came through midweek fitness tests sufficiently well to be included in a 16-man squad. Luke Willis will also return from injury.

Shane Ridgers’ side will be targeting a second successive victory following the 2-0 success away to Bexhill Town on the opening day.

But Rye will be in for a stiff test against a Sedlescombe side which has won one and lost one of its two fixtures so far.

Rye were without a game last weekend following the pre-season withdrawal of scheduled opponents Old Hastonians.

Ridgers said: “I’m looking forward to the first home game of the season. Hopefully we can carry on from the way the season started really and get another win.

“We know it’s going to be difficult, but with those players coming back, it gives me a lot of options. If things don’t quite go right, I can change things around.”