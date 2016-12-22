Rye triumph in top-of-the-table clash

Rye Town's footballers will enjoy a very merry Christmas after beating title rivals Crowhurst in their final fixture of 2016.

A first half strike from leading scorer Charlie Stevens gave Rye a precious 1-0 victory in a Macron East Sussex Football League Division One second versus first contest on Saturday.

Richard 'Alfie' Weller was Rye's man of the match in their final outing of 2016.

The result put Rye six points clear of their opponents having played an extra game and their day was made even better by third-placed Bexhill Town being held to a 1-1 draw by Wadhurst United. Still unbeaten Bexhill are 11 points behind Rye having played four fewer matches.

"It was a good game and I think we just edged it to be fair," said Rye manager Shane Ridgers, who admitted to being a bit apprehensive at kick-off as he was without Adam Hurley, Sam Foulkes and Alex Cooke, and Sam Henham and Tom Harris couldn't arrive in time for the start.

Rye, nonetheless, had a great chance in the opening 10 seconds. A mix-up in the Crowhurst defence let Chris Gould through on goal, but his attempt to round goalkeeper Sean Hankinson was unsuccessful.

The visitors went on to carve out some decent openings during the first half, several of which were created by Martin Brain on the left.

Rye deservedly made the breakthrough shortly before half time. Gould delivered an inch-perfect cross in between defender and goalkeeper, and the again impressive Stevens nipped in to tuck the ball home for his 17th league goal of the season - four more than anyone else in the division.

At the other end, Crowhurst twice came close during the opening period. Shane Ryan missed a one-on-one opportunity and Rye goalkeeper Richard 'Alfie' Weller pulled off an amazing save to keep out a header at a set-piece which seemed destined for the top corner.

Weller's stop was so good, in fact, that he was named the Pikes Cleaning man of the match for that save alone.

Henham came on at half time for Barnaby Osborne, who had picked up a knock shortly before the break, although both players were booked a few minutes after the resumption when the referee realised he hadn't been notified of the substitution.

Mindful that Crowhurst had come from 2-0 down at half time to win last month's reverse fixture 3-2, Rye came out for the second period with all guns blazing and took the game to their hosts.

As the half wore on it became a case of trying to protect the lead and hit Crowhurst on the break. Luke Willis, stand-in captain Dom Cruttenden and Rob Wilson were outstanding in Rye's defence, and Crowhurst didn't really threaten, even though Rhys Johnson won seemingly every header in midfield.

Crowhurst's best chance of the second half came when John Mannering - Ridgers's boss at work - should have scored with his first touch after coming on as a substitute, but headed just wide.

Ridgers, in fact, attended a work function with no less than six Crowhurst players that evening.

Rye wish a Merry Christmas and Happy New Year to everyone who has sponsored a player or match, or helped the club in any way.

Rye: Weller; Wilson, Cruttenden, Willis; Ball (Harris), Osborne (Henham), Heffernan, Skinner, Brain; Gould, Stevens. Subs not used: Fraser, Ridgers.

