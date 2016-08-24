'Sensational' second half delights Bexhill boss

Bexhill United Football Club joint manager Ryan Light praised a 'sensational' response from his players in a proverbial game of two halves last night (Tuesday).

The Pirates were beaten 3-0 away to higher grade Shoreham in round two of the Peter Bentley Challenge Cup after producing a chalk and cheese performance.

Light said: "It was always going to be a tough evening. They're a good side and they would definitely hold their own in Ryman South (two tiers above the level Bexhill play at).

"We chased shadows for 45 minutes and didn't get near them. For the first time we had to rant and rave a bit at half time, and the players were left in no uncertain terms the standard we require.

"We made a couple of changes and we couldn't have been prouder of the response. The second half performance was sensational and Shoreham didn't know what hit them; they had to change their formation twice."

With two games coming up in three days over the Bank Holiday weekend, Bexhill used the match as an opportunity to rotate their squad and give some game time to players who have been substitutes of late.

They trailed 2-0 at half time, with Light attributing both goals to sloppy individual errors. Freddie Barker struck in the second minute and Ryan Stevens in the 37th.

Bexhill brought on Corey Wheeler and Wayne Giles at the break, assumed total control of the play during the second half. With Kyle Holden magnificent, the Pirates played some nice football and fashioned seven attempts at goal.

Shoreham added a third goal, however, with a moment of quality in the 70th minute. A neat move down their left ended with Richard Greenfield curling a lovely angled shot past Dan Rose.

Bexhill: Rose; Butchers (Robertson), A. Trickett, McFarlane, Ottley; Olujobi (Wheeler), B. Trickett, Holden, Cuddington, Shelton (Giles); Barden. Sub not used: Kidman.

See our comprehensive sports coverage in the Observer every Friday.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1 Make this website your homepage

2 Like our Facebook page at facebook.com/pages/Sport-Sussex

3 Follow us on Twitter @SportSussex

4 Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!