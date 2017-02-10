Stocko has been unbelievable for us - Knockaert

Brighton winger Anthony Knockaert has hailed the 'unbelievable' form of goalkeeper David Stockdale this season.

The Seagulls' number one has saved three penalties in the past six Championship matches and Albion have gone on to pick up seven points from those games.

Reflecting on the 3-3 draw with Brentford, when Stockdale saved a penalty with Brighton 2-0 down, Knockaert said: "We should mention the penalty save by Stocko. He has been unbelievable for us this season and he showed again that when we need him, he's there.

"The highlight of the game is the penalty because if they score it and make it 3-0, it's game over and we lose.

"For me, there's no doubt he's the best goalkeeper in this division.

"He shows it every week with some great saves. To save three penalties in a row has been massive for us. When you speak about clean sheets and things like that, it's important to have a good goalkeeper.

"It starts from there and we are lucky to have him because he's been so important for us.

"When I saw him save the penalty, I knew we would get back in the game. All the lads were working so hard and were doing everything to win points and it was massive for us. This point could be important at the end of the season.

"It showed great character but this game is in the past and we need to think about the future and the next game is Burton at home.

"It won't be easy because they will come here to try to get a point at least, so we will need to find a way to score and win the game."

