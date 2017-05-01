The Southern Combination Football League hopes for 'speedy investigation' after lack of league trophy presentation

The Southern Combination Football League has released a statement regarding the lack of presentation to Haywards Heath Town after they won the Premier Division on Saturday.

Heath hammered Horsham YMCA 7-1 to finish four points clear after Shoreham lost to Arundel 1-0 on the final day.

But despite big celebrations from Heath players and management, there was no trophy presentation from the league.

Here is there statement in full.

"The SCFL are aware of the various comments surrounding the lack of the SCFL champions presentation to Haywards Heath FC after the completion of season 2016/17.

"On Wednesday 26 April 2017, the SCFL were made aware and that it is ‘Alleged’ that a player who played several league games for Haywards Heath FC may have been at the time ‘Sine Die’ from playing due to a financial matter.

"The ‘Alleged’ matter is currently being investigated by several County FA’s and the EFA.

"We are pressing for a ‘speedy investigation ‘so that the SCFL can proceed with the presentation to the league champions."