Trio still ruled out for Albion

Albion will still be without Bruno, Sam Baldock and Gaetan Bong when they travel to Lincoln City in the FA Cup on Saturday.

Bruno (groin) and Baldock (calf) have missed the past two matches, while Bong (knee) has not played since the 2-1 win at Fulham at the beginning of the month.

Liam Rosenior has made good progress from the ankle injury he sustained in August but is unlikely to feature, while Rob Hunt is expected to go out on loan in the next 24 hours.



Chelsea loanee Fikayo Tomori is set to come into the squad and Glenn Murray is back available after serving a one-game ban.

