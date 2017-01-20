Unbeaten champions make it 12 out of 12

The locally-based Sussex Futsal Club made it 12 league wins out of 12 with a crushing 20-4 victory away to Braintree on Sunday.

The already-crowned FA National Futsal Super League South Division Two champions are now within two victories of going through the season without dropping a point.

Club chairman Graham Knight said: “It is great to see the guys still driving on. Although we have secured and defended the title, we want to go the season unbeaten to show our Super League credentials.

“With two league games to go, we have every chance, albeit it will be tough against Enfield and Pro Futsal London. We want to be playing in the top division in the country and most importantly the players do.”

Carlos Visiedo De Amo led the rout in a game sponsored by Knight Accountants with a seven-goal salvo and Sergio Garzon netted four times for a Sussex side which scored 14 goals in the second half having led 6-1 at half time.

Mario Cano scored a hat-trick, Jimmy Elford and Jorge Gay bagged two each, and there was one apiece for Matt Cruttwell and Carlos Catarino.

Next up for Sussex Futsal is a trip to third-placed Futsal Club Enfield on Sunday February 5.

Sussex Futsal Club is looking to add to its youth academy for under-7s to under-14s, which trains on Fridays at Ark William Parker Academy. Email clare@hastingssport.com or 07505 266874 for more information.

