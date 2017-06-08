United face Spanish giants on memorable tour

The Hastings United Football Club academy played against some top Spanish clubs during a highly successful tour.

United’s talented crop of youngsters pitted their wits against the likes of Celta Vigo and Deportivo La Coruna during what academy director Dean White called ‘a fantastic experience for everyone’.

United lost 4-2 to Celta and drew 0-0 with Deportivo, as well as contesting another draw, this time 3-3, against Spanish second tier club CD Lugo.

In all, United took a group of 26 local players aged 16-19, including four Nigerian internationals from Buckswood School.

White said: “As academy director, a supporter of Hastings United and a local resident all my life, I felt very proud to see boys from our area representing the club in that kind of environment.

“The courage they showed in the games to get on the ball, be positive and not be overawed by the opposition was very pleasing, and it certainly demonstrated to myself and, more importantly, to Chris Agutter (first team assistant manager) that we have an abundance of talent coming through.

The Hastings United squad out on the pitch.

“I think we certainly gained a lot of respect out there as all three clubs were very complimentary and we are looking at taking the whole academy back out next year.

“To be given that sort of opportunity to play against some world class opposition at top facilities in Europe is something that doesn’t come around very often.

“We are grateful to everyone who helped put the tour together, in particular our academy co-ordinator Metin Dogrucan and Mesut Edinak from Mysco Sports. We would also like to thank our sponsor Kevin Martin, from Godfrey & Martin, who supported the tour.”

* Hastings United are recruiting three part-time coaches to work with the under-15, under-16 and under-18 age groups in the football club’s academy programme.

Hastings United Football Club academy director Dean White with first team assistant manager and academy head of coaching and recruitment Chris Agutter with senior academy staff from La Liga giants Celta Vigo.

Candidates will be asked to deliver a practical session, which will form the main body of the interview process.

Successful applicants will be required to commit to training up to three times per week on top of the academy’s Kent Youth League games on Sundays. A very competitive salary will be paid.

An FA level two coaching qualification and FA Youth Award module two are essential role requirements, with a UEFA B licence and FA Youth Award module three desirable.

If you meet the above criteria and are interested, please send a football CV with an original covering letter to chris.agutter@hastingsunited.com by 5pm on Sunday June 18. Due to the expected number of applications, only shortlisted candidates will be contacted to interview.