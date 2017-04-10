United hot shot hits 30-goal mark

Frannie Collin has become the first Hastings United footballer to score 30 goals in a season for 17 years.

The accomplished forward netted his 29th and 30th strikes of the campaign during yesterday’s (Sunday’s) 4-1 victory away to Cray Wanderers in Ryman League Division One South.

Collin has now exceeded Billy Medlock’s 28 goals last season and is within two of Terry White’s 32-goal haul from the 1999/2000 campaign (when the club played under the name of Hastings Town).

He has four more games to catch up with White’s total, plus potentially one or two more if United make it to the end-of-season play-offs.

All bar three of Collin’s goals have come in the league and he is now the division’s third highest scorer behind Shaun Okojie (Corinthian-Casuals) and Tommy Bradford (Carshalton Athletic).

Harry Stannard’s second half strike at Cray took his tally for the campaign to 20 and Danny Leonard’s early goal in the same game made him United’s 21st different scorer this term.

United have now scored 115 league goals this season - three fewer than leaders Tooting & Mitcham United, who are the highest scorers in the top eight tiers of English football.

Yesterday’s result moved United into the play-off spots and they will play their game in hand, away to South Park, on Wednesday night.

