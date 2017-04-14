United keeper out for the season

Hastings United Football Club goalkeeper Lenny Pidgeley is set to miss the rest of the season through injury.

The former Chelsea and Millwall stopper is likely to be out for 6-12 weeks with a damaged disc in his lower back.

“Only a serious injury would keep Lenny out of this team,” saidd Hare. “He’s a consummate pro, great to have around the place and there’s no-one more gutted than him.

“It’s come at a really bad time, but I think we’ve got our money’s worth out of him. He’s had a fantastic season for us and been a huge part of what we’ve done so far.”

Hare has given his backing to number two Ryan Nicholls, who has taken over the gloves since Pidgeley went off in the first half against Godalming Town two weeks ago.

“One person’s bad luck is another person’s opportunity,” added Hare. “Every time Ryan’s come in he’s always done well and he deserves a crack now.

“Certainly we’ve got a number two we can trust. He’s only young and he will make mistakes, but he’s a great lad, the boys absolutely love him and now he’s got his chance.”

Two big away wins over the past week have put United in with a great chance of securing the final Ryman Football League Division One South play-off spot.

Fifth-placed United are four points ahead of sixth-placed Carshalton Athletic with three games remaining in the race to make the all-important top five.

Next up for United is a home match against mid-table Walton Casuals tomorrow (Saturday) followed by an Easter Monday derby away to seventh-placed Lewes.

