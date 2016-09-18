United midweek game postponed

Hastings United's game at home to Faversham Town on Tuesday night has been postponed.

Faversham drew 2-2 at home to Hitchin Town in FA Cup second round qualifying yesterday (Saturday) and the replay will take place tomorrow night.

The postponement is unhelpful for United, whose manager Darren Hare has mentioned the need to strike a balance between success in the cups and avoiding a backlog of fixtures.

United are through to FA Cup third round qualifying after a 1-0 win away to Barton Rovers on Saturday, but by the middle of the week they will have already played up to three fewer league matches than some other clubs.

The U's and Walton Casuals are the only Ryman Division One South clubs definitely through to FA Cup third round qualifying as things stand, although Faversham and Herne Bay could join them if they win their replays.

The draw for third round qualifying will take place tomorrow lunchtime and after coming through three rounds away from home, United will be eager to finally land a home tie on Saturday October 1.

