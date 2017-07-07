United on their travels in FA competitions

Hastings United Football Club has received away ties in two FA competitions.

United will be on their travels in the Emirates FA Cup and Buildbase FA Trophy following the announcement of the draws today (Friday).

Bostik South side United will be away to Sheppey United or AFC Croydon Athletic in the FA Cup preliminary round on Saturday August 19. The winners will receive £1,925.

Sheppey and Croydon both play one level below United in the Southern Counties East Football League Premier Division. They finished sixth and seventh respectively last season.

United will travel to Bostik North team Romford in the FA Trophy preliminary round on Saturday October 7.

The winners will receive £3,000 and a home tie against Ashford Town (Middx) or Uxbridge in first round qualifying on October 28.