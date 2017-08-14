United seek to continue encouraging start

Hastings United Football Club will seek to build on its season-opening victory when it makes a swift return to action tonight (Monday).

Just two days on from the encouraging 2-1 win at home to last season’s play-off finalists Corinthian-Casuals, Hastings will travel to Carshalton Athletic in another tough-looking Bostik League Division One South encounter.

Hastings will be buoyed by their weekend success, in which a brace of first half headers from Jack Dixon was enough to see off a Casuals side which pulled one back in the second period.

Carshalton, who finished just one point and one place behind Hastings last term, also began the new campaign with a victory, winning 1-0 away to league newcomers Ashford United. Kick-off tonight is 7.45pm.

* SKILTEK will be offering away transport to Hastings United supporters this season and a minibus will be going to Carshalton tonight, leaving The Pilot Field at 5pm.

To reserve a seat, call/text 07970 332270. The cost is £15 per person or £10 for supporters’ club members.