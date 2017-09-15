United skipper sidelined with torn thigh

Hastings United Football Club could be without its captain for the rest of September.

Simon Johnson had a scan on Wednesday which revealed a tear in his thigh - a less serious diagnosis than the club feared - and is likely to be out for 2-3 weeks.

The industrious midfielder returned from injury in the FA Cup defeat at Dulwich Hamlet on Saturday September 2, but suffered a reaction afterwards and has sat out the two games since.

Tom Vickers is expected to remain sidelined for a further fortnight with the ankle injury he suffered against Lewes on the August Bank Holiday Monday and Hastings are hoping that Sam Beale will shake off his groin strain fairly soon.

Hastings are without a fixture tomorrow (Saturday) as scheduled opponents Thamesmead Town are still in the FA Cup. That match has been rescheduled for Tuesday October 24.

Wednesday’s 1-1 draw away to Cray Wanderers, which ended a run of three straight defeats in all competitions, has left Hastings 15th in the table with eight points from their first six league games.