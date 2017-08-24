We must win Bank Holiday games, says Westfield boss

Westfield Football Club must pick up six points from its two games over the Bank Holiday weekend, says manager Jack Stapley.

The Westies will travel to Montpelier Villa on Saturday and Rottingdean Village on Monday eager to end their two-match losing start to the Macron Store Southern Combination Football League Division Two season.

Stapley said: “We must get six points - as simple as that. I wanted nine from the first four games anyway and we’ve lost the first two so now we must get six points.

“Bosham won the league last season losing only four games and we’ve lost two already so that only leaves us scope to lose two more.”

Stapley expects to welcome back a number of players who missed last weekend’s 3-1 loss at Cowfold, including goalkeeper Jake Woolley, defenders Jordan Cole and Martyn Durrant, midfielder Zak Hurst, and forwards Asher Grindle and Callum Smith.

“The first two games gave people an opportunity to stake their claim, but it’s quite easy for me now to revert back to what I know with the likes of Asher and Callum,” added Stapley, who may well also change the playing formation. “It will be a massive plus to have them back.”

Westfield lost 3-1 away to Cowfold last weekend and at home to Jarvis Brook the previous weekend. Montpelier won 2-0 at home to Rottingdean on Tuesday night.