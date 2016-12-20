Westfield win extends unbeaten home record

Westfield's footballers preserved their season-long unbeaten home record with a 2-0 win over Montpelier Villa on Saturday.

A goal in either half from Callum Smith and Jake Adams, plus a Harry Stapley penalty save, brought Westfield to the midway point of their Macron Store Southern Combination Football League Division Two programme with a victory.

Westfield manager Jack Stapley said: “It was a good performance and a good result to go with it.

“We controlled the whole game really. They had a couple of chances, but we could’ve doubled our lead quite easily. I’m more than happy with the clean sheet; that’s the most important thing for me.”

Westfield opened the scoring when a good move involving impressive 16-year-old Josh Barrett, Adams and Liam Ward ended with Sam Ellis crossing for hot shot Smith to score his 25th goal of the campaign.

Harry Stapley pulled off a tremendous penalty save on the stroke of half time to preserve the lead.

Callum Smith's first half strike took his tally for the season to 25 in all competitions.

Westfield were in control without being spectacular in the second half and Adams made it 2-0 by heading Ian May’s cross into the top corner.

Westfield: H. Stapley; Harris, McGuigan, Dicken, Durrant (May); Ward, Winter, Adams; Barrett, Ellis (Dadswell), Smith.

Westfield will contest a third versus fourth battle on Boxing Day (Monday).

The Westies will travel to Jarvis Brook knowing a win will take them above their opponents in Macron Store Southern Combination Football League Division Two.

Sam Winter is unavailable and Asher Grindle suspended, but Westfield hope to include recent recruit Allan McMinigal.

See our comprehensive sports coverage in the Observer every Friday.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1 Make this website your homepage

2 Like our Facebook page at facebook.com/pages/Sport-Sussex

3 Follow us on Twitter @SportSussex

4 Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!