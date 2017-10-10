Westies produce best football of season in cup win

Westfield manager Jack Stapley felt his team produced its best football of the season as it returned to winning ways on Saturday.

The Macron Store Southern Combination Football League Division Two club won 4-1 at home to Macron East Sussex Football League Premier Division side Hawkhurst United in round one of the Hastings & District FA Intermediate Cup.

Stapley said: “It was a good performance to be fair. It was a banana skin in my eyes and they were worthy opposition so it was good to dispatch them like that really.

“Once we got that first goal, the game opened up a little bit and we played some lovely football with brilliant interchanges between the midfield and front two.

“It was pleasing to watch and probably the best football we’ve played this season. Maybe the only downside was we maybe tried to walk the ball in the net a little bit.”

Hawkhurst came at Westfield early on and the opening 20 minutes proved a real battle, but it was the home side who made the breakthrough.

Fraser Discala’s cross from the right was missed at the near post and fell to Callum Smith, who tapped home for his fourth goal in as many games from six yards at the far post.

Jake Adams doubled Westfield’s advantage with a volley from the edge of the box after a corner had been headed out to him. Adams had scored an even better goal just before that only for it to be disallowed for a foul by Jack Stapley.

Hawkhurst pulled one back just before half time as Westfield switched off at the back for probably the only time all afternoon. Paul Channer got in between Westfield’s centre-halves and rounded goalkeeper Connor Holland as he came out before slotting home.

Josh Barrett came on for the injured Adams just before half time and was fantastic during the second period. Barrett got the third Westfield goal - and his first for the front side - with a 10-yard volley which went in off the post, sparking joyous celebrations.

Regan Smith completed the scoring with a splendid solo goal, beating three Hawkhurst defenders before dinking the ball over the goalkeeper.

Hawkhurst earlier had a chance to level at 2-2 when they broke from a Westfield corner, but Holland pulled off a good save.

Westfield, for whom Sam Winter and Barrett stood out, will be away to another East Sussex League Premier Division club, Sidley United, in the quarter-finals on a date to be announced.

Westfield: Holland; Gravett (Stonayov), Stapley, Winter, Durrant; Discala, McGurk, Adams (Barrett), McMinigal; R. Smith, C. Smith (Carey).

More cup action is on the agenda for Westfield this coming Saturday as they host Worthing Town in round two of the Sussex Intermediate Challenge Cup.