Westies win sets up cup derby

‘Probably the most comfortable 1-0 you will ever see’ was how Westfield Football Club manager Jack Stapley described his team’s victory on Saturday.

A first half goal from defender Martyn Durrant gave Westfield victory away to Selsey II and set up a second round meeting with Hollington United in the Sussex Intermediate Challenge Cup.

Stapley said: “We were far too good for them to be honest. They really didn’t threaten us, and we hit their bar and post five times. It should’ve been 10.”

As it was, one was enough for a Westfield side lying fifth in Macron Store Southern Combination Football League Division Two against a Selsey team which has lost its opening three Reserve Section matches.

Durrant got it after 20 minutes, heading home a Sam Ellis corner from six yards at the far post.

Durrant could have had a hat-trick, as might fellow centre-half Lewis McGuigan, and Callum Smith also had chances in a game which Stapley felt Westfield should have had won after the first 10 minutes.

There was one comical moment when Westfield hit the crossbar from a corner and as the ball dropped down, Selsey’s attempted clearance hit a Westfield player and rebounded against the crossbar again.

At the other end, Westfield defended well to keep a second successive clean sheet on a soaking wet pitch and with the wind blowing hard.

Sixteen-year-old Josh Barrett had a really good game on his first start, Zak Hurst performed well at left-back and Durrant also caught the eye.

“We had so many young players on the pitch so it gave them some experience and showed we’ve got a bit of depth,” added Stapley.

Westfield: Holland; J. Harris, McGuigan, Durrant, Hurst; Ward, Barrett, Ellis; Coombes (Stapley), Smith, Adams.

A far stiffer test lies in prospect for Westfield as they make another long trip to Bosham in the league this coming Saturday. Table-topping Bosham have won their opening five league matches, scoring 29 goals and conceding five.

“It’s a really tough test down there, but I think we’re hitting a little bit of form,” added Stapley. Josh Carey, Tony Harris and Connor Holland are all likely to be unavailable, but Stapley hopes to bring in a couple of players on loan from Tunbridge Wells, including a goalkeeper.

