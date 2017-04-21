Former title-winning captain back at Priory

Jason Finch is back at Hastings Priory as the cricket club prepares to get out in the middle for the first time in 2017.

The hard-hitting batsman left Priory after captaining the club to its last Sussex Premier League triumph in 2011 and was also at the helm when they clinched the 2003 title.

Priory coach Ian Gillespie said: “Jason will be back on our playing list. He won’t play every week and will probably play more in the limited overs games than the timed games.

“We just feel he’s going to add some experience to quite a young side, particularly in the batting area, and I think he will be an asset to have helping Tom (Gillespie, Priory’s captain) on the field as well.”

After an impressive start to the season which included taking eight wickets in a match for Cambridge MCCU against Lancashire, fast bowler Adam Barton has joined Sussex on what Gillespie described as a kind of ‘pay-as-you-play’ arrangement and has travelled to Nottinghamshire with the first team.

Priory are currently without an overseas player. They had planned to sign a young fast bowler from the UAE who was at Eastbourne last year until he went to the IPL as a warm-up bowler and suffered a serious knee ligament injury.

Bradley Payne has left to join Bexhill, while Harry Scowen and Ryan Hoadley are likely to miss most of the first half of the season due to school cricket commitments at Bede’s.

But Leo Cammish is expected to be around all summer this year and his brother Matt, a seam bowler/batsman, has come on board.

Priory will visit Mayfield in a friendly tomorrow (Saturday) before hosting Dartford in an ECB Royal London Club Championship first round tie on Sunday (1pm).

Team versus Dartford: Gillespie, Pooley, L. Cammish, M. Cammish, Woolley, Finch, Hooper, Lloyd-Dyke, Morgan, O’Brien, Coleman.

