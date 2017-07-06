Hastings ace in superb form for Sussex

A Hastings Priory Cricket Club talent has been in superb form for Sussex seconds over the last two days.

Elliot Hooper firstly scored an unbeaten half-century with the bat and then took six wickets with the ball during the Second Eleven Championship game against Marylebone Cricket Club Universities.

Batting first, Sussex declared their first innings on 438-6 from 94 overs at a sun-drenched Horntye Park yesterday (Wednesday). Hooper came in at number eight on his home ground and blasted 75 not out from 65 balls.

The left-hander shared an unbroken seventh wicket partnership of 150 in just 120 balls with Liam Smith, who was unbeaten on 104, as the scoring really accelerated during the final session.

Hooper, a student at Loughborough University, followed that by returning superb bowling figures of 6-110 from 27.3 overs today as MCCU were all out for 396 in reply.

Two other Priory players, wicketkeeper Joe Billings and left-arm fast bowler Adam Barton, are also in the Sussex side for a match which will conclude tomorrow.