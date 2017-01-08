Hastings and Bexhill to meet in season finale

The cricketers of Hastings Priory and Bexhill will again face each other on the final day of the 2017 season.

As was the case in 2014 and 2016, the local rivals will go head-to-head at Horntye Park right at the end of the Sussex Premier League campaign, on Saturday September 2.

The reverse fixture at The Polegrove will fall right at the end of the first half of the season on Saturday July 1.

The summer will begin with Priory at home to East Grinstead and Bexhill making the long trip to newly-promoted Middleton on Saturday May 6.

Priory will travel to the other top flight newcomers, Ansty, the following weekend, while Bexhill will contest their opening home game against reigning champions Roffey.

In a change to the playing format for this year, the first five and last four games will be limited overs, with timed matches in between.

Another change will see the Sussex Development XI not taking part in 2017, but the academy will look to re-enter the Premier League as soon as it is felt appropriate.

Hastings Priory's 2017 Sussex Premier League fixtures: May 6 East Grinstead (h), May 13 Ansty (a), May 20 Horsham (h), May 27 Cuckfield (a), June 3 Preston Nomads (a), June 10 Middleton (h), June 17 Roffey (a), June 24 Brighton & Hove (h), July 1 Bexhill (a), July 8 Ansty (h), July 15 East Grinstead (a), July 22 Horsham (a), July 29 Cuckfield (h), August 5 Preston Nomads (h), August 12 Middleton (a), August 19 Roffey (h), August 26 Brighton & Hove (a), September 2 Bexhill (h).

Bexhill's 2017 Sussex Premier League fixtures: May 6 Middleton (a), May 13 Roffey (h), May 20 Brighton & Hove (a), May 27 Preston Nomads (h), June 3 East Grinstead (h), June 10 Ansty (a), June 17 Horsham (h), June 24 Cuckfield (a), July 1 Hastings Priory (h), July 8 Roffey (a), July 15 Middleton (h), July 22 Brighton & Hove (h), July 29 Preston Nomads (a), August 5 East Grinstead (h), August 12 Ansty (h), August 19 Horsham (a), August 26 Cuckfield (h), September 2 Hastings Priory (a).

Bexhill's second team, meanwhile, will line up in the new-look Division Three where first and second teams have been mixed together.

They will face the first teams of Burgess Hill, Chichester Priory Park, Crawley Eagles, Haywards Heath and Pagham, and the seconds of Brighton & Hove, Eastbourne, Preston Nomads and Roffey.

Priory's second team is involved in a similar set-up in Division Four. They will come up against the first teams of Findon, Goring By Sea, Slinfold, Steyning and Stirlands, and the seconds of East Grinstead, Horsham, Mayfield and Three Bridges.

See our comprehensive sports coverage in the Observer every Friday.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1 Make this website your homepage

2 Like our Facebook page at facebook.com/pages/Sport-Sussex

3 Follow us on Twitter @SportSussex

4 Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!