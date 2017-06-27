Ace Nessling one stage from place in The Open

Golf star Paul Nessling is one stage away from playing in The 146th Open at Royal Birkdale.

The Cooden Beach Golf Club professional came through regional qualifying yesterday (Monday) to book his place in final qualifying, which in turn leads into the event proper.

Nessling bagged one of the eight final qualifying places on offer in the regional qualifying event at Wildernesse Golf Club from a field of 111.

He finished in a four-way tie for sixth after carding a two-under-par 70 in regulation play. His round contained birdies at the sixth, eighth, 10th, 11th and 18th, and bogeys at the seventh, ninth and 17th.

Those four players then went into a play-off to decide which three would advance to final qualifying and Nessling was among those who made it, along with Chris Croucher (Singing Hills GC) and Daniel Brown, an amateur from Littlestone GC.

Nessling and the other successful regional qualifying competitors will now head to one of five 36-hole final qualifying events - at Gailes Links, Hillside, Notts (Hollinwell), Royal Cinque Ports and Woburn - on Tuesday July 4 when 15 places in the final field at Royal Birkdale will be available to a total of 360 golfers.

The winning score at Wildernesse, incidentally, was the four-under 68 posted by Michael Saunders (unattached) and only 14 players broke par.

Michael Farrier-Twist (James Andrews School of Golf) was tied 15th on level par after an up-and-down round featuring five birdies and five bogeys. The left-hander was two-under after 13 before bogeying three of the next four holes.

Mat Andrews, of Highwoods, carded a four-over-par 76 containing two birdies, four bogeys and a double bogey. Colton Alleyne-Davis, from Cooden Beach, had an 84.

Wildernesse was one of 13 venues across Britain and Ireland used for regional qualifying as more than 1,200 golfers endeavoured to take one step closer to securing a place at The Open.