Battling Saxons earn hard-fought draw

South Saxons Hockey Club’s men’s first team battled for a hard-earned 3-3 draw away to Southwick on Saturday.

In a scrappy South Hockey League Kent/Sussex - Regional 2 game, Saxons took an early lead when Andrew Acott got on the end of a Chris Meredith cross into the D and delicately deflected home.

The home side struck back almost instantly through a well-worked short corner. Despite resolute defending from Sam Bunday, Southwick then took the lead after some attacking pressure.

The teams went in level at half time as Lloyd Williams made it 2-2, deflecting a powerful strike from Nick Taylor into the goal.

Both sides continued to attack in the second half, but it was Southwick who struck first to go 3-2 up. Saxons weren’t to be defeated, however, as Jon Meredith took control in the midfield and pressure started to mount on the home side.

Saxons drew level with five minutes remaining via a trademark George Eldridge drag flick into the bottom left of the goal.

Saxons had the opportunity to win it with chances falling to Jamie Busbridge and Paddy Cornish after good work by Alex Coombs and Toby Reed respectively, but it wasn’t to be.

Fifth-placed Saxons will welcome league leaders Ashford to Horntye Park this coming Saturday. Push-back is 1.30pm.