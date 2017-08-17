Bexhill clinch amazing 17th consecutive league title

The highly successful Bexhill Rowing Club has won the Coast Amateur Rowing Association (CARA) league title for a record-breaking 17th consecutive year.

Bexhill were crowned 2017 champions after enjoying another very good day, with wins in almost every category, at the Worthing Town Regatta last weekend.

Multiple winning cox Laura Quinn.

Racing started with the men’s senior scull, and Bexhill secured second and fourth via Mark Mitchell and Doug Holdaway respectively.

The two men teamed up later in the day to win the men’s senior pair. Greg Anderson and Dan Renner came second, which was enough to win their first senior pair title.

Mitchell, Anderson, Renner and Holdaway with cox Laura Quinn claimed a well-deserved second place in the men’s senior four, which helped secure the men’s senior aggregate for the day.

Not content with racing in the pairs and four, Renner also got the better of Phil McCorry to win the junior scull. Renner had already secured the junior scull title, with McCorry second.

Georgina Pepper with the grand aggregate cup for the regatta.

The ladies’ junior pair of Abbie Little and Georgina Pepper struggled in the conditions, but managed to secure vital points for the club. They also teamed up with Quinn and Katherine Pickup to record an emphatic victory in the ladies’ junior four with their best race of the year.

Needing to make sure the club secured as many points as possible, Mitchell rowed with the vet 40 crew of Matt Mitchell, Warren Harvey and Clive Bingham to win comfortably. Bingham then rowed with Mark Cowling, Steve Hopkins and Steve Bickers to win the vet 50 race in similar fashion.

The club also picked up valuable second places in the J16, as well as the men’s novice four and men’s junior four.

This season has been up and down for the club, with many regattas being cancelled, postponed or only partly run due to the sea conditions.

The club would like to thank everyone who has raced and represented Bexhill this year, helping to secure yet another league title. Most importantly, the club would like to thank all the volunteers, coaches, supporters and sponsors who have helped make it what it is.