Bexhill talent earns England call-up

Egerton Park Indoor Bowls Club talent Ajay Morphett has been selected to represent England at under-18 level.

The 15-year-old has been named in the squad for the British Isles Indoor Bowls Council U18 International Series during October after impressing in an under-18 international trial at Rugby Thornfield IBC on Sunday.

Morphett also competed in the same event in Aberdeen last year, winning the singles competition and helping England claim the overall team title. He will again play singles at this year’s event in Bristol and will play at two in the triples team.

The Bexhill Academy student won the indoor county pairs and under-25s singles titles during March. He also helped England to victory over Wales in a two-day under-18 outdoor Test match last September.

See our comprehensive sports coverage in the Observer every Friday.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1 Make this website your homepage

2 Like our Facebook page at facebook.com/pages/Sport-Sussex

3 Follow us on Twitter @SportSussex

4 Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!