Canadians triumph as Giants host world tournament

There was some excellent action as Bexhill Giants hosted the World Club Basketball Tournament 2017.

Ten teams from North America, the UK and continental Europe battled it out in the third staging of the annual event at Summerfields Leisure Centre in Hastings.

The competing sides were USAF Lakenheath Eagles, New York Court Kings and USA Select (all USA), Howard Hoops and Team Beastmode (Germany), Argyle Kings, Coventry Tornadoes and Ball in the UK (all UK), London Patriots (Poland/England) and ABA Toronto Knights (Canada).

The teams were initially placed into two groups of five, with the top two in each advancing to the A semi-finals, the next two to the B semi-finals and the bottom teams to the Kidney Research Plate match.

ABA Toronto Knights were the eventual A section winners after beating the courageous New Court Kings 40-27 in the final.

Coventry Tornadoes defeated Howard Hoops 39-34 to clinch the B section and Argyle Kings pipped Ball in The UK 53-52 after overtime to win the Kidney Research Plate final.

Event organiser and Bexhill Giants chairman Eric Douglin said: “I was overwhelmed at how well the tournament went and the standard of play the teams brought to the event increases every year.

“All of the teams were of the highest standard and I was privileged to have them take part in the events Bexhill and Hastings.

“The tournament, the largest international event of its kind in the UK, has gained worldwide media recognition and we have already received entries for next year’s event.”

The aim of the tournament was to raise the profile of UK basketball by introducing high calibre teams into a competitive tournament free of charge to spectators, as well as raising funds and awareness for the charity partner Kidney Research UK.

